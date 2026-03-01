APSU Lacrosse Drops Back-and-Forth 13-10 Decision to Eastern Michigan at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped a 13-10, back-and-forth decision against Eastern Michigan, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

After Eastern Michigan led 3-1 with 1:41 to play in the first quarter. With 29 seconds left in the opening quarter, following a draw control by Lauryn Warfield, Katie Ferrara scored the Governors’ second goal of the game to into the Eagles’ lead.

In the second quarter, Warfield tied the game at three, and scores by Sophia Schwab and Samantha Houttekier gave APSU a 5-4 lead midway through the quarter.

Following three goals by the Eagles, freshman Kayla Hobday scored on an assist from Houttekier with 3:32 remaining in the half. Despite a shot from both sides to across the final three minutes, EMU led 7-6 entering the half.

Austin Peay State University tied the game five minutes into the third frame with a goal by Houttekier and, following an EMU score one minute later, Katie Ferrara and Julia Stanley tallied late scores to give APSU a one-goal lead entering the final 15 minutes.

The Governors were outscored 5-1 in the final quarter, as Eastern Michigan scored three goals in the final 9:09 of the contest to earn the win.

Austin Peay State University totaled 25 shots and 13 shots on goal against the Eagles, in addition to eight caused turnovers. Elyse Faler both paced the team with three caused turnovers in the decision, while Julia Stanley and Jillian Corl with two apiece. The APSU Govs totaled 12 ground balls, six free position shots, and 10 draw controls.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team returns to action on the road, where it faced Fairleigh Dickinson in a Saturday 11:00am game at University Stadium in Teaneck, New Jersey. The APSU Govs then turn their attention to a March 10th 12:00pm contest against Central Connecticut at Arute Field in New Britain, Connecticut.