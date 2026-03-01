Austin Peay State University Softball Finish 5-0 at Governors Classic with Run-Rule Win Over Stonehill

Clarksville, TN – Led by a trio of home runs and eight extra-base hits, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned a 10-2, six-inning victory against Stonehill, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park to conclude the Governors Classic 5-0 with of those victories coming in run rules.

The Short Story

Austin Peay State University and Stonehill were tied at two entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The Governors then put up five runs in the bottom of the frame off two home runs and as many RBI doubles.

The fifth inning also featured redshirt freshman Jade Castillo’s first-career home run, which gave the APSU Govs a 5-3 advantage. An Emilee RBI single in the bottom of the sixth scored Kiley Hinton, which brought up the run-rule decision.

How it Happened

Top 2nd | Stonehill’s leadoff batter reached on a single and advanced into scoring position an inning later following a sacrifice bunt. A single two batters later scored the runner and gave Stonehill its first lead of the afternoon.

Bottom 2nd | Natalie Burns led off the bottom of the second on a home run – her fifth on the season and third in two games against the Skyhawks – to tie the game. After Castillo doubled to left center field and advanced on the throw, an SC wild pitch scored the Miami native and gave APSU a 2-1 advantage.

Top 3rd | Stonehill tied the game and two in the top of the third after the leadoff batter scored following a one-out sacrifice fly.

Bottom 4th | Following a Castillo single, she advanced to second and later third on a fielder’s choice and Emilee Baker base knock, respectively. Brie Howard then drove in Castillo following a fielder’s choice.

Bottom 5th | A Natalie Burns RBI double was directly followed by a two-run Kiley Hinton home run to give APSU a 5-3 lead with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Following a slew of defensive changed by the Skyhawks, Jade Castillo launched a ball over the center field wall. After Catillo’s four-bagger, Ashlyn Graklanoff was hit by a pitch and advanced to third following a single by Baker. A Howard stand-up double then scored Graklanoff for the final run of the inning.

Bottom 6th | A bases-loaded walk scored Burns with two outs remaining in the bottom of the sixth, before a Baker single scored Hinton to force the run-rule decision.

Next Up For APSU Softball

Austin Peay remains home where it hosts the Cathi Maynard Invitational, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. There, the Govs will host Butler and Western Michigan for the five-game, three-day event, beginning with a Friday 2:00pm contest against Butler.