Clarksville Police Department Arrests Suspect in Stor-Alot Storage Burglaries After Public Tips

Clarksville, TN – On March 10th, 2026, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) issued a press release requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man captured on surveillance footage at Stor-Alot Storage, located at 2021 Tiny Town Road.

Thanks to the quick response and cooperation from members of the community, numerous tips were received identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Ethan Randall Winn of Adams, Tennessee.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s District 3 and District 2 Criminal Investigations Units, with assistance from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Winn at his residence yesterday afternoon.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a significant amount of property that had been identified as stolen from multiple storage units in Clarksville. Winn was booked into the Montgomery County Jail earlier this morning, and his bond has been set at $115,000.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance. The information provided by citizens played a key role in quickly identifying the suspect and helping investigators recover stolen property. Your willingness to share information continues to make a meaningful difference in keeping our community safe.