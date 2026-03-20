Clarksville Obituary: Lonnie Lee Garner, Sr.

About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.