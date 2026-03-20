62.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 19, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Lonnie Lee Garner, Sr.
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Lonnie Lee Garner, Sr.

News Staff
By News Staff
American Flag

Hooker Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Lonnie Lee Garner, Sr. was born May 27th, 1965 in Kenansville, North Carolina to the parents, Annie (Leonard) Gaines and Leonard Garner.

He was educated in Carolina. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Jamika King, children, Latonya Broadhurst, Hattina Broadhurst, Dominique Williams, Lonieka Garner (Mario), Lonnie Garner Jr., Tar’Quek Garner, Dominique Bryant (Shanice), Shontell Mills, grandchildren, Davi’Yonna, Kenygel, Trinity, Za’niyah, Douglas, Amiah, Serenity, Kamani, Aniya, Lonnie III, Ja’meire,Tar’Quek Jr, Aaliyah, Diamonque, Dominant, Ny’Asia, Devonire, kiyan, Jaeshaun, Amerie, Khiriana, Layla, Lori, Raen, Kailynn, Kayden, Tymiere, Ja’Mari, Kayleigh, siblings, Linda Chambers, Lenora Garner and Kelly Garner, great-grandchildren, A’mori and Trinity baby, stepfather, Allen Gaines

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lonnie Lee Garner, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement on Pea Ridge Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information