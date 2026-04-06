Clarksville Gas and Water Department to begin Two-Week Circle Drive Water Main Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) began a two-week water main installation project on Monday, April 6th, 2026, on Circle Drive.
Please pardon the presence of Gas & Water workers and their equipment over the next two weeks in the neighborhood as they install approximately 200 feet of new underground water main pipe along the Circle Drive right-of-way from 414 to 417 Circle Drive.
A water outage or low water pressure may be possible during this work, but it is not expected.
The water line installation work will take place on weekdays from 7:00am until approximately 3:30pm and is planned to be finished by April 20th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com