Clarksville Gas and Water Department to begin Two-Week Circle Drive Water Main Installation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) began a two-week water main installation project on Monday, April 6th, 2026, on Circle Drive.

Please pardon the presence of Gas & Water workers and their equipment over the next two weeks in the neighborhood as they install approximately 200 feet of new underground water main pipe along the Circle Drive right-of-way from 414 to 417 Circle Drive.

A water outage or low water pressure may be possible during this work, but it is not expected.

The water line installation work will take place on weekdays from 7:00am until approximately 3:30pm and is planned to be finished by April 20th.