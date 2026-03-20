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Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 20th–24th, 2026

Warm, Sunny Weekend Ahead Before Cooler Air Moves In Next Week

News Staff
By News Staff
Mostly Sunny

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County will enjoy a stretch of warm, sunny weather heading into the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 80s and breezy southwest winds at times.

The spring-like pattern will peak on Sunday before a noticeable cooldown arrives early next week, bringing milder highs and cooler overnight temperatures.

Friday brings plenty of sunshine across Clarksville, with afternoon highs reaching near 80 degrees as west-southwest winds increase between 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph adding a breezy feel.

Friday night conditions turn partly cloudy, with temperatures settling around 59 degrees while southwest winds ease to around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday continues the sunny trend, with highs climbing to around 82 degrees under light west-southwest winds near 5 mph, creating ideal outdoor conditions.

Saturday night remains clear and calm, with lows dipping to about 59 degrees as light winds shift from calm to south-southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday heats up even more, with mostly sunny skies pushing highs near 87 degrees while south-southwest winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Sunday night brings a shift, with partly cloudy skies and cooler air moving in as temperatures fall to around 50 degrees; winds turn from southwest to north after midnight with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday sees a noticeable cooldown despite sunny skies, with highs only reaching near 64 degrees as north winds hold steady around 10 mph.

Monday night becomes partly cloudy and cooler, with lows dropping to near 41 degrees and light east-northeast winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday offers a modest warm-up under mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs rebounding to around 68 degrees.

Tuesday night turns mostly cloudy, with temperatures settling near 48 degrees to close out the period.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a warm and breezy weekend perfect for outdoor plans, followed by a cooler and more moderate start to the upcoming week.

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