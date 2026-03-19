Austin Peay State University Baseball Hosts Lipscomb University in First Home ASUN Series of 2026

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb in week two of ASUN play in a three-game weekend series starting Friday, March 20th, 2026, at 6:00pm, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Leading Off

The Governors (11-10, 2-1 ASUN) play host to the Bisons of Lipscomb (8-10, 2-1 ASUN) at home for their first home conference series this season.

Following its first week of ASUN games against North Alabama, the Bisons carry some momentum into the weekend, having taken two games against the Lions in Nashville, both in two-run affairs. They would fall to UNA in game three of the series, 13-7.

The team is led by head coach Jeff Forehand, who is in his 26th season and 20th with the Bisons. He collected his 500th win at Lipscomb against Eastern Kentucky on April 27th last year.

The Bisons were picked to finish second in the ASUN Gold Division preseason coaches poll with 28 points, behind the Governors with 34 points and four first-place votes.

Austin Peay State University had an 11-9 overall record heading into Tuesday’s game at Ole Miss, in which they fell to the Rebels 9-5.

The Governors came out of week one of ASUN play with two wins and a loss at Bellarmine, with graduate Andres Matias leading the charge offensively, as he was named the ASUN Player of the Week after batting .400 and going 8-for-20 at the plate.

He collected a pair of doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, while also swiping one bag. His five extra-base hits and team-leading 19 total bases last week helped him to a .950 slugging percentage. Not only was he superb at the plate, but also in the field, as he fielded a perfect 1.000 with six putouts and 11 assists.

Redshirt junior Ray Velazquez comes into the series riding a six-game hit streak, four games behind his career-best, after collecting a career-high four hits in the ASUN-opener at Bellarmine, before getting a hit in each of the next three games.

Pitching Probables

Junior right-hander Cody Airington is slated to start game one of the series following his first win of the season at Bellarmine (March 13th), where he struck out a season-high six batters over five innings of work. He is matched up against Alexander Llinas, who comes into the series with a 0-2 record and a 6.63 ERA with 21 strikeouts in five starts.

Junior DJ Merriweather will be the game two starter on Saturday. He comes off a 10-strikeout performance at Bellarmine across 5.1 innings. Saturday’s start will be his first of his career on the mound. Merriweather will go against Landon Kiefer, who does not have a record of decision and has struck out eight batters over three appearances.

The game three starter has not yet been announced and will be determined at a later time. Lipscomb will throw Ryan Kutz, who has started one of his four appearances this season, and has a 1-0 record with a 6.35 ERA.

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 80-73-1. The Governors have won the last three meetings, sweeping the final regular season series last season in Nashville.

The all-time series dates back to 1931, when Austin Peay State University won 19-4. The last meeting between the two squads was the regular season finale at Lipscomb, where the Governors run-ruled the Bisons, 14-4 in eight innings.

Broadcast Information

The weekend series will be streamed on ESPN+, with Alex Gould on the call as the play-by-play voice in all games.

Promotional Information

Giveaway: Mini Baseball Bats for the first 100 Jr. Govs

Food Truck Friday: First of the season

First Pitch: APSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Corey Gipson

Group Tickets (10+ people): reach out to Kelsey_Miller@apsu.edu or call the APSU Ticket Office

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.