APSU Women’s Basketball Drops 71-59 Decision to UTRGV in WNIT Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 59-71 loss to UTRGV in the first round of the Women’s National Basketball Tournament, Thursday, at F&M Bank Arena.

UTRGV (21-13) took an early lead on Austin Peay (19-14) as a jumper by Jalayah Ingram gave the Vaqueros a 12-4 lead with 4:45 remaining in the first. The two teams went back and forth as a jumper by Ines Gnahore got the APSU Govs within five at 16-11. Free throws by Ivy Brown allowed UTRGV to lead by seven, as a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals with five seconds remaining cut the Govs’ deficit to 18-14.

The Vaqueros held the Governors scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of the second quarter, allowing them to build their lead to 15 at 29-14. The APSU Govs’ drought was ended with a three-pointer by JaNiah Newell, as the Govs fought to get back within five at 29-24 with a minute and a half before the break. Back-to-back jumpers from Ingram ended the first half with the Vaqueros leading 38-29.

UTRGV built its lead back up to 14 at 48-34 from a layup by Chazlyn Dettor with just under six minutes to play in the third frame. Layups by Jade Rucker and Jim’Miyah Branton got the Govs within nine at 41-50 with a minute remaining, as UTRGV ended the third frame with free throws and a jumper to lead 54-41.

The Vaqueros continued to lead into the fourth quarter, taking a 14-point lead at 63-49 off a layup by Ingram with 5:59 remaining. A three-pointer by Rucker got the APSU Govs within 10 at 59-69 with two and a half minutes left in the game, but free throws by Ingram gave the Vaqueros the 71-59 first-round win.

The Difference

Field goal percentage. UTRGV shot 61.2 percent from the field compared to the APSU Govs’ 33.3 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Jim’Miyah Branton led with 20 points, matching her career high set Nov. 3 against Sewanee.

Branton also led with four assists.

Anovia Sheals led with nine rebounds.

JaNiah Newell and Sheals each had three steals.

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