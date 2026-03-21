Clarksville Police Department Celebrates Five Graduates from Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On March 13th, 2026, five officers from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) graduated from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA).

Officer Rushton won the Charles Edward Baskette Memorial Award for Courage and Determination.

Following graduation, the officers will complete CPD’s in-house post-academy training and will begin the department’s Field Training Officer (FTO) program on April 18th, 2026.

The FTO program includes three phases over 14 weeks and is designed to prepare officers for independent patrol duties. Upon successful completion, they will be assigned to their patrol shifts.