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APSU Men’s Tennis Celebrates Senior Day with Home Match vs. Cumberland Phoenix

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland University Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland University Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Cumberland for its second match at the Governors Tennis Courts this season on Saturday at 11:00pm.  

Austin Peay is 3-9 this season after clinching a 4-3 win over IU Indy, Saturday. The Governors’ wins this season include a 4-3 victory over Southern Indiana, Oakland City, and IU Indy. Lucas Ranciaro leads the team with six wins this spring season and Rohan Loubser with five wins.  

The APSU Govs look to secure their fourth home win and second at the Governors Tennis Courts. Historically, in the eleven meetings against Cumberland, the Governors have won 10 matches. The Governors and Pheonix last met during the 2025 season, with the APSU Govs earning a 4-3 victory.

About the Cumberland Pheonix

2025-26 Record: 4-7 (1-2 Mid-South)    

2024-25 Record: 15-10 (4-2 Mid-South)     

Cumberland took the loss against Southeastern, 4-3 in the NAIA National Championship, ending its 2025 season.

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates from Clarksville follow the Governors women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN),  and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Next Up For Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the road to meet Carson-Newman on  Monday at 1:30pm in Jefferson City, Tennessee.  

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