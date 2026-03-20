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Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Cumberland University for Senior Day Saturday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Face Cumberland for a Saturday Match at APSU Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Face Cumberland for a Saturday Match at APSU Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks returns home to celebrate senior day on Saturday at 11:00am, and take on Cumberland in a 12:00pm contest at the Governors Tennis Courts. The Governors are currently 9-2, with their two losses from Furman, and #13 ranked Vanderbilt.

The Govs are honoring Senior Ayden Kujawa, Sophia Baranov, and Junior Luca Bohlen, who is graduating early. Kujawa has totaled 14 victories for APSU throughout her career, Baranov totaled 32 victories as a junior last year, and Bohlen, as a sophomore was ranked 22 in ITA doubles with Pauline Bruns the highest ranking in program history, December 4th.

The Governors are seeking their sixth home win, and second at the Governors Tennis Courts. Overall win leaders include Bohlen, leading the team with 13, and Clemence with 10.

Cumberland are 7-5, and 3-5 on the road. Alabama A&M defeated Cumberland 6-1, this Wednesday.

The last time the Governors and Phoenix met, APSU earned a 6-1 victory, March 11th, 2025. Historically, Austin Peay State University is 6-3 against Cumberland and is on a four-match win streak, its longest in history.

About the Cumberland Phoenix

2025-26 Record: 7-5 (2-1 Mid-South)    

2024-25 Record: 11-9 (4-2 Mid-South)     

The Phoenix took the loss against the University of the Cumberlands, 4-0, in the Mid-South Conference Championship, ending its 2025 season.

Follow the APSU Govs 

For news and updates from Clarksville, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN),  and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to the road against Florida International on March 28th at 10:00am, and on. March 29th at 10:00am, against ASUN opponent North Florida, in Jacksonville, FL.  

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