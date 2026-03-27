Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 7-5 to Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball’s junior Brie Howard broke the single-season RBI record on a fifth-inning single; however, the Governors had a late rally fall short and dropped a 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference decision in Game 1 against Central Arkansas at Shock Stadium.

Austin Peay (20-14, 2-5 ASUN) answered a Central Arkansas (22-13, 4-3 ASUN) six-run bottom of the fourth with a four-run fifth and one in the top of the seventh off a Katie Raper solo home run, but were unable to complete the comeback in the decision.

Alanah Jones earned her team-best 13th start in the circle, and struck out each of the first three Bears up to the plate, but the APSU Govs were held without a hit for the first three innings of play until Sammie Shetlander singled to right field and advanced to second following Raper being hit by a pitch. A flyout and later fielder’s choice stranded the duo on the basepaths and kept the game scoreless.

Central Arkansas opened the bottom of the fourth with a pair of seven-pitch walks before scoring runs on an RBI double and fielder’s choice, respectively. A two-RBI single extended the Bears’ lead to four before a wild pitch and RBI single extended the lead to 6-0 through four innings of play.

Makayla Navarro led off the fifth with a single before Natalie Burns and Emilee Baker reached base on a walk and single, respectively. With the bases loaded and on out, Howard then broke the single-season RBI record – scoring Navarro – on a soft hit ball to the left side of the infield while also beating the throw in the process. A Shelander ground out and Raper two-RBI single combined to score three more runs, as the Govs made it a 6-4 game midway through the fifth.

In the bottom of the frame, UNA extended its lead back to three on an RBI single.

Heading to the seventh facing a three-run deficit, Katie Raper fired a one-out home run over the center field wall, while Ashlyn Dulaney doubled to center field to put the game-tying run at the plate. Despite its late rally, a ground out to UCA’s third baseman resulted in the two-run loss.

Baker and Raper paced the APSU Govs with two hits apiece, with Raper also pacing the Govs with three RBI. Dulaney and Raper tallied the Govs’ lone extra-base hits with their double and homer, respectively.

In the circle, Jones tossed 3.2 innings in the decision while striking out six batters. Emma Thompson was second on the staff with 1.1 innings pitched and allowed no runs across her eight batters faced.

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