Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Issues Statement Following Deadly CMCSS School Bus Crash

The following is a statement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, in response to the tragic CMCSS school bus incident of Friday, March 27th, 2026:

Clarksville, TN – “There has been a school bus accident. Injuries but we don’t know the details.”

That was the message I received at 12:05pm on Friday. Immediately, your heart sinks, while holding your breath and praying for the news that only “minor injuries” were suffered at worst, or the students and adults were only “shaken up” at best.

But the news only got worse as the day wore on.

The tragedy on Friday, where two students of Kenwood Middle School were fatally injured, and other students were injured in the accident, leaves those families, friends, and our community heartbroken.

The depth of our sadness hasn’t been felt yet, since the days to come will be difficult. Our city grieves at the loss of these children, who were much too young with their whole lives in front of them. They were on their way to an event that this group of bright, talented, students had prepared for during the school year.

Those that were injured will heal physically, but the emotional toll will be difficult to overcome for years.

Our immediate response is, how could this happen, or why? But let’s leave the investigation to the professionals and turn our total, and complete attention to the families whose lives are now changed forever.

Let me call on our community to rally.

Rally like we do every time there is a need, and there will be needs that stretch far beyond this day, this week, or even this year. Follow the lead of our school system who will help us help the students and their families recover from this awful event.

Be wary of any finger pointing or speculation. That serves no purpose.

Instead, let’s show our love and support for the students and families. Let’s also remember there were teachers and other adults on that bus on Friday. They will need our encouragement, support and unconditional love in these difficult days.

I rely on my faith during dark and difficult times. Matthew 5:4 says, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted”. Let us all be a blessing to those that are mourning today and in the days to come.