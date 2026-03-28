APSU Lacrosse Drops Road Game Against Coastal Carolina in Conway

Conway, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped a 17-5 Atlantic Sun Conference game to Coastal Carolina, Saturday, at Brooks Field.

Fiona Lemke scored the opening goal for the Governors with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter, from a free position shot. In the second, goalie Erin-Kate Roeder, controlled a ground ball, and made a successful clear attempt. Samantha Houttiker made a shot attempt on a free position, but it was saved by goalie Charlotte Sadler. Roeder answered with a save of her own, and another successful clear attempt.

Following a media timeout, Tori Ross controlled a media timeout, and Roeder saved another shot on goal. Kayla Hobday turned over possession to the Governors, and following a green card on the opposing team, a shot attempt by Fiona Lemke, and a coastal ground ball, Madison Klamo turned over possession to the Governors with a ground ball. Morgan Lantz won the draw control, for the last play by the Governors in the second.

Roeder opened the third with a save off a free position shot, and a save after a draw control. At 7:39 in the third, Julia Stanley controlled a ground ball and Kearston Jackson scored the Governors’ second goal of the game. Following a draw control by Lantz, and a foul on Coastal, Fiona Lemke scored for the Govs, with an assist from Jackson.

In the final quarter, Hobday controlled the draw, and secured a ground ball. Allison Uchill switched possession to the Govs off a ground ball, and Sophia Schwab scored the fourth Governor goal. Schwab would score the final goal for the Govs, with two minutes remaining in regulation, with an assist from Houttekier.

The Governors totaled nine shots on goal, eight draw controls, 12 ground balls, and had no unsuccessful clears in the first half.

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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team prepares for the third road game of the conference season when it faces Kennesaw on Saturday, April 4th at 12:00pm CT, at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.