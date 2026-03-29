Clarksville Obituary: Maxine Mitchel Stroud

Clarksville, TN – Maxine Mitchel Stroud, age 97 of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, March 27th, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Maxine was born December 25th, 1928, in Cedar Hill, TN the daughter of the late Richard Edward and Esther Faxon Mitchel. She married James Thomas Stroud in June 1948 and was married for 47 years until his passing in 1995.

After Tom’s passing, she was blessed once again and married G.T. Van Rensburg in November 2001 they were married 21 years until his passing in 2022.

She has been a long-time member of Hilldale Church of Christ since 1971. She was a graduate of Cedar Hill High School, and Andrew Jackson Business University in Nashville, TN. She worked for National Life and Accident Insurance Company for 13 years.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Ann (Greg) Golter and Lisa Renee (Jay) Tucker; six grandchildren, Kyle (Jenny) Tucker, Katie (Mark) Rogers, Sara (Tucker) Anderson, Rachel (Tyler) Thomas, Tristan Golter and Trevor Golter; six great grandchildren, Henry and Sam Rogers, Stroud and Ellie Tucker, and August and Philip Anderson.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, at Hilldale Church of Christ with Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, and from 10:00am until the service hour at Hilldale Church of Christ.

Pallbearers will be Tristan Golter, Trevor Golter, Kyle Tucker, Mark Rogers, Tucker Anderson and Tyler Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be Furman Muzzle, Jeff Goodson, Jim Browning, Jimmy Williams and Andrew Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Hilldale Church of Christ , Fuel Program.

Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com