APSU Women’s Tennis Falls to Louisville 4-0 in Regular Season Finale

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 4-0 to its first ACC opponent of the 2026 season, Louisville, Saturday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Elena Thiel and Pauline Bruns began doubles with a loss to Alice Otis and Lika Persypkina. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand earned a win against Germany Davis and Lucia Gallegos in a 7-1 tiebreaker. The Governors did not clinch the doubles point after falling from the number one position, which also went to a tiebreak.

The Governors could not produce a player for the sixth position in singles, defaulting a point to Louisville. Alice Bolton dropped her match in two sets, 6-1. Ayden Kujawa surrendered the last point to the Cardinals with a 6-0, 6-1 loss in sets one and two, leaving the matches in the 1-3 position unfinished.

Austin Peay vs. Louisville

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1

Singles

1. Sophia Baranov (APSU) vs. Alice Otis (UofL), 4-6, 0-1 (unfinished)

2. Luca Bohlen (APSU) vs. Germany Davis (UofL), 3-6, 2-1 (unfinished)

3. Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Elena Noguero (UofL), 4-6, 1-3 (unfinished)

4. Lika Persypkina (UofL) def. Ayden Kujawa (APSU), 6-0, 6-1

5. Rebekkah Gaines (UofL) def. Alice Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-1

6. No Contest

Order of Finish: 4, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team begins the postseason in Fort Myers, Florida, against No. 5 North Alabama as a #4 seed on April 16th at 11:00am CT, in the quarterfinals with a first-round bye.