APSU Women’s Tennis Falls to Louisville 4-0 in Regular Season Finale

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 4-0 to its first ACC opponent of the 2026 season, Louisville, Saturday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Elena Thiel and Pauline Bruns began doubles with a loss to Alice Otis and Lika Persypkina. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand earned a win against Germany Davis and Lucia Gallegos in a 7-1 tiebreaker. The Governors did not clinch the doubles point after falling from the number one position, which also went to a tiebreak.
The Governors could not produce a player for the sixth position in singles, defaulting a point to Louisville. Alice Bolton dropped her match in two sets, 6-1. Ayden Kujawa surrendered the last point to the Cardinals with a 6-0, 6-1 loss in sets one and two, leaving the matches in the 1-3 position unfinished.
Austin Peay vs. Louisville
Doubles
- Berta Miret / Elena Noguero (UofL) def. Yi-Ching Huang / Luca Bohlen (APSU), 7-6 (7-4)
- Alice Otis / Lika Persypkina (UofL) def. Elena Thiel / Pauline Bruns (APSU), 6-2
- Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) def. Germany Davis / Lucia Gallegos (UofL), 7-6 (7-1)
Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1
Singles
1. Sophia Baranov (APSU) vs. Alice Otis (UofL), 4-6, 0-1 (unfinished)
2. Luca Bohlen (APSU) vs. Germany Davis (UofL), 3-6, 2-1 (unfinished)
3. Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Elena Noguero (UofL), 4-6, 1-3 (unfinished)
4. Lika Persypkina (UofL) def. Ayden Kujawa (APSU), 6-0, 6-1
5. Rebekkah Gaines (UofL) def. Alice Bolton (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
6. No Contest
Order of Finish: 4, 5
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team begins the postseason in Fort Myers, Florida, against No. 5 North Alabama as a #4 seed on April 16th at 11:00am CT, in the quarterfinals with a first-round bye.