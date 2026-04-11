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Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Earns First-Time Accolades in Loss to Jacksonville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Milestones Highlight 21-5 Loss to Jacksonville in Eighth Home Game. (Gill Reed, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Milestones Highlight 21-5 Loss to Jacksonville in Eighth Home Game. (Gill Reed, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team demonstrated a strong effort but ultimately dropped a 21-5 Atlantic Sun Conference game to Jacksonville, Saturday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Sahana Krisjanathan made her second career appearance, and her first as a starter, against Jacksonville. Krisjanathan rebounded after a Jacksonville goal, with her first save out of seven in the game.

Lauryn Warfield controlled the draw at 11:19 and scored at the 7:57 mark in her second game after returning from injury. Warfield would go on to score again forty-seven seconds later, for the Governors’ second goal of the game.

In the second quarter, Warfield attempted a shot going wide, and Kearston Jackson attempted a shot, which went high. Following a timeout by the Governors, Austin Peay successfully cleared the ball.

In the third, Katie Ferrara regained possession with a ground ball. Rae Scholtz scored her first-career goal following a successful clear attempt and an assist from Emily Jannetty. Jannetty would score a goal of her own with an assist from Sophia Schwab to end the quarter for the Govs.

In the fourth quarter, following a ground ball from Katie Ferrara, Kearston Jackson scored, with an assist from Mak Patten. Riley Pace gained possession with her first-career draw control.

Austin Peay State University caused four turnovers, and Warfield led the team with two goals. The Governors had five saves in the second and three draw controls in the first. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team travels south to take on the Stetson Hatters, starting on Saturday, April 18th at 12:00pm CT at the Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida.

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