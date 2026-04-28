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Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until Early Wednesday

News Staff
By News Staff
Thunderstorm

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Clarksville and Montgomery County as strong to severe storms are expected to move through the region Tuesday evening into the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed Montgomery County, along with much of Middle Tennessee, under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1:00am CT Wednesday.

The watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. While not every location will see severe weather, residents in Clarksville and across Montgomery County should remain alert as storms develop and move through the area.

In addition to Montgomery County, the watch includes nearby counties such as Stewart, Robertson, Houston, Dickson, Cheatham, and Davidson, among many others across the region.

Forecasters warn that storms could intensify quickly, especially during the evening hours, bringing the potential for hazardous travel conditions and localized damage. Wind gusts strong enough to down tree limbs and power lines are possible, along with periods of heavy rain that could reduce visibility on roadways.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter indoors, away from windows, and avoid traveling during severe conditions if possible.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1:00am, with additional updates expected as conditions evolve.

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