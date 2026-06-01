Clarksville Obituary: Carl Perigo

Clarksville, TN – Carl Perigo, age 85 of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, May 30th, 2026 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Wednesday morning.

Carl entered this life on March 27th, 1941 in Erin, TN, son to the late Charlie and Almeda Crowe Perigo. Carl spent his career as the proud owner and operator of Perigo’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service for over 60 years. Carl had a love for the outdoors, which included fishing, and caring to his animals, especially his dogs.

Carl never met a stranger, and always had time to share his tall tell stories. Through all of his accomplishments, Carl’s true love in life was his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Self Perigo; brothers, Leroy Perigo, and Charles Ray Perigo.

Survivors include his loving children, Jeff (Donna) Perigo, Bridget (Eddie) Morrell, Sandy (Bill) Parker, Dale (Lisa) Perigo, Carla Williams; and his companion, Kelly Dew. Carl also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Jeremy, Garrett, Chelsie, Alex, Lynsie, Macey, Justus, Tiffany, Dale, April, Hunter, Blake, Alicia, Alexis, Carlee; along with numerous great-grandchildren, and many close friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Metcalf, Justus Perigo, Jeremy Parker, Garrett Parker, Matt Shelton, and Will Vincent.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com