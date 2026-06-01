Clarksville Obituary: Carl Perigo

Clarksville, TN – Carl Perigo, age 85 of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, May 30th, 2026 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Wednesday morning.
Carl entered this life on March 27th, 1941 in Erin, TN, son to the late Charlie and Almeda Crowe Perigo. Carl spent his career as the proud owner and operator of Perigo’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service for over 60 years. Carl had a love for the outdoors, which included fishing, and caring to his animals, especially his dogs.
Carl never met a stranger, and always had time to share his tall tell stories. Through all of his accomplishments, Carl’s true love in life was his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Self Perigo; brothers, Leroy Perigo, and Charles Ray Perigo.
Survivors include his loving children, Jeff (Donna) Perigo, Bridget (Eddie) Morrell, Sandy (Bill) Parker, Dale (Lisa) Perigo, Carla Williams; and his companion, Kelly Dew. Carl also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Jeremy, Garrett, Chelsie, Alex, Lynsie, Macey, Justus, Tiffany, Dale, April, Hunter, Blake, Alicia, Alexis, Carlee; along with numerous great-grandchildren, and many close friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Metcalf, Justus Perigo, Jeremy Parker, Garrett Parker, Matt Shelton, and Will Vincent.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com