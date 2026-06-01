Clarksville Obituary: Clay Hogan Lewis III

Clarksville, TN – Clay Hogan Lewis III, known as “Hogie,” passed away on May 28th, 2026, at his home in Montgomery, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.

Born on June 9th, 1952, in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hogie was the second child of Elizabeth Eleanor Wallace and Clay Hogan Lewis, Jr. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and studied Accounting at Austin Peay State University. He was an entrepreneurial spirit, opening Hogie’s Market in Clarksville in 1978 and owning many businesses throughout his life.

Hogie was also active in local Republican and Jaycee activities. In 2005, Hogie moved to Texas, where he worked for Cellular Sales before purchasing Fiber-Seal of Houston in 2013. He had many passions, including cutting horses, hunting, sporting clays, golf, playing billiards, card games, and cooking. He was full of adventure and a “family first” man.

Hogie is survived by his wife, Linda Ritchie Lewis, whom he married in June 2022. He is also survived by his children, Clay Hogan Lewis IV (Jennifer Lewis), Allison Lewis Willingham (Bay Willingham), and Sidney Ann Lewis. His grandchildren include Morghan Lewis, Maclayne Lewis, Hunter Willingham, and Hadley Willingham. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Lewis Witherspoon (Jerry Witherspoon) and Nancy Lewis Ladd (Garnett Ladd), and his uncle Charles Wallace. Hogie was previously married to Betty Lou Covington Zeka, mother of Clay and Allison. His Texas family members also mourn his loss, including stepchildren Jay White (Cher White) and Cassandra Crowe (Justin Crowe), step-grandchildren Kendal Crowe, Sydney Crowe, Griffin Crowe, and Alyssa Sandler (Evan Sandler), and step-great-grandchildren Drew, Tucker, and Blakley Sandler. Special friends Susan and Bret Stark will also miss him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00am, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bay Willingham, John Allensworth, Mike Silvey, Justin Crowe, Dale Dickinson, Johnny Rudolph, Glenn Childers, and Bret Stark. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Witherspoon, Garnett Ladd, Howard Poff, Charles Wallace, and Paul Hays.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in memory of Hogie Lewis to the Kids & Clays Foundation.