Clarksville Obituary: Clay Hogan Lewis III

Clarksville, TN – Clay Hogan Lewis III, known as “Hogie,” passed away on May 28th, 2026, at his home in Montgomery, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 73 years old.
Born on June 9th, 1952, in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hogie was the second child of Elizabeth Eleanor Wallace and Clay Hogan Lewis, Jr. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and studied Accounting at Austin Peay State University. He was an entrepreneurial spirit, opening Hogie’s Market in Clarksville in 1978 and owning many businesses throughout his life.
Hogie was also active in local Republican and Jaycee activities. In 2005, Hogie moved to Texas, where he worked for Cellular Sales before purchasing Fiber-Seal of Houston in 2013. He had many passions, including cutting horses, hunting, sporting clays, golf, playing billiards, card games, and cooking. He was full of adventure and a “family first” man.
Hogie is survived by his wife, Linda Ritchie Lewis, whom he married in June 2022. He is also survived by his children, Clay Hogan Lewis IV (Jennifer Lewis), Allison Lewis Willingham (Bay Willingham), and Sidney Ann Lewis. His grandchildren include Morghan Lewis, Maclayne Lewis, Hunter Willingham, and Hadley Willingham. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Lewis Witherspoon (Jerry Witherspoon) and Nancy Lewis Ladd (Garnett Ladd), and his uncle Charles Wallace. Hogie was previously married to Betty Lou Covington Zeka, mother of Clay and Allison. His Texas family members also mourn his loss, including stepchildren Jay White (Cher White) and Cassandra Crowe (Justin Crowe), step-grandchildren Kendal Crowe, Sydney Crowe, Griffin Crowe, and Alyssa Sandler (Evan Sandler), and step-great-grandchildren Drew, Tucker, and Blakley Sandler. Special friends Susan and Bret Stark will also miss him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5th, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00am, followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bay Willingham, John Allensworth, Mike Silvey, Justin Crowe, Dale Dickinson, Johnny Rudolph, Glenn Childers, and Bret Stark. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Witherspoon, Garnett Ladd, Howard Poff, Charles Wallace, and Paul Hays.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in memory of Hogie Lewis to the Kids & Clays Foundation.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com