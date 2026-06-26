TWRA Launches 2026 Operation Dry Water Enforcement for July 4th Holiday Weekend Across Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is once again participating in Operation Dry Water (ODW), a year-round boating under the influence (BUI) and enforcement campaign. ODW’s heightened awareness and enforcement annually takes place around the July 4th holiday, and this year is July 3rd-5th (Friday-Sunday).

The July 4th holiday normally means an increase in boater activity, and the TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions throughout the weekend. Over the course of the three-day holiday period, law enforcement officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water. The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies have made a positive impact on the removal of impaired operators from the state’s waterways to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters.

“Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol/drugs is selfish and a 100 percent preventable crime,” said TWRA Lt. Col. Matt Majors. “A boat is not a toy, and each year we lose precious lives because of the actions of boat-impaired operators. Boating safety is no accident, and so is choosing to have a sober operator driving your boat or personal watercraft.”

Operation Dry Water was started by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in 2009 and has been a highly successful campaign drawing public attention to the dangers of BUI. To support the enforcement and education initiative, the TWRA is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard, NASBLA, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Sun, wind, noise, vibration, and motion intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications. Operating a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment and the loss of boat driving privileges.

Over the 2025 July 4th holiday, there was one fatality in the state that occurred on Center Hill Lake. TWRA game wardens made 24 BUI arrests during the three days.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.