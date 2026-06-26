Legends Bank CEO Tommy Bates Appointed Vice Chairman of Tennessee Bankers Association Board

Clarksville, TN – Legends Bank is proud to announce that President & CEO Tommy Bates has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA) Board of Directors during the association’s 136th Annual Meeting, held June 14th–16th, 2026, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As Vice Chairman, Bates will help guide the association’s efforts on behalf of Tennessee banks and is positioned to serve in future leadership roles within the organization.

Bates has been a strong advocate for community banking throughout his career, serving in leadership roles with both the Tennessee Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). He has also been part of the Legends Bank leadership team since the bank’s founding in 1998, helping guide its growth into one of Middle Tennessee’s leading locally owned community banks.

“After years of service to the Tennessee banking industry, both as Chair of the Independent Division and a member of the TBA Board of Directors, as well as his leadership and involvement with ICBA on the national level, Tommy is the ideal person to help lead the association during this important time for our industry,” said Colin Barrett, President of the Tennessee Bankers Association.

Bates said he is honored by the appointment and looks forward to continuing to serve Tennessee’s banking community.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Vice Chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association Board of Directors,” said Bates. “Community banks play a vital role in supporting local businesses, families, and communities across our state. I look forward to working alongside fellow banking leaders to help strengthen our industry and ensure Tennessee banks remain well-positioned to serve their customers for years to come.”

Under Bates’ leadership, Legends Bank has remained committed to community-focused banking, local decision-making, and supporting the growth of the communities it serves throughout Middle Tennessee.

“Tommy’s appointment is a reflection of the respect he has earned throughout the banking industry and his longstanding commitment to serving both his profession and his community,” said Jeremy Hoard, Legends Bank EVP & Chief Banking Officer. “We’re proud to see his leadership recognized at the state level and know he will represent Tennessee’s community banks exceptionally well.”

For more information about the Tennessee Bankers Association, visit tnbankers.org.

About Legends Bank

Founded in 1998, Legends Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank serving Middle Tennessee with branch locations across Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties. With a commitment to personalized service, local decision-making, and community involvement, Legends Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, and financial planning.

For more information, visit www.legendsbank.com.

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