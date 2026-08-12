Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Water Outage and Lane Closures for Water Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closures on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026 at 7:00pm on College Street for water line maintenance.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
Water outages will affect the following areas:
- East College Street
- 1022 Main Street to Franklin Street
- North Eleventh Street from Main Street to Franklin Street
Low water pressure will affect 1017 College Street to 309 Poston Street.
The westbound lane on the north side of College Street will be directed to the center lane beginning at 1151 College Street through 309 Poston Street.
Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The waterline maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:00am Wednesday, August 12th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com