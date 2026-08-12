Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Water Outage and Lane Closures for Water Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closures on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026 at 7:00pm on College Street for water line maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Water outages will affect the following areas:

East College Street

1022 Main Street to Franklin Street

North Eleventh Street from Main Street to Franklin Street

Low water pressure will affect 1017 College Street to 309 Poston Street.

The westbound lane on the north side of College Street will be directed to the center lane beginning at 1151 College Street through 309 Poston Street.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The waterline maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:00am Wednesday, August 12th.