Clarksville Obituary: Tammy Hobbs

Clarksville, TN – Tammy (Black) Hobbs, age 50, passed away on August 8th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm, Monday, August 17th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Mackens.
Tammy was born on November 20th, 1975, in Morris, Illinois to parents Ronald Black and Darlene (Matuszewski) Morrison and moved to Clarksville in 1975. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping and found fulfillment in spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Darlene Morrison; children, Nathan Hobbs Jr. and his significant other Jennifer, Damon Hobbs and his wife Jade, Cheyanne Smith and her husband Joseph; siblings, Brandy Booth and Duwayne Black; grandchildren, Josh, Joseph, Mallory, Wyatt, and Jullian; and her significant other, Johnny Ellis
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Black; sister, Opal Lamison; nephew, Michael Lamison; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hobbs and brother-in-law, Christopher Booth.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com