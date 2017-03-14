Mint Indian & Greek Buffet to hold Grand Opening Today

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 the Mint Indian & Greek Buffet restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard will hold it’s grand opening at 11:00am.

Mint Indian & Greek Buffet features one of the largest buffet lines in Clarksville-Montgomery County, with a wide selection of Indian and Greek cuisines; including all you can eat Gyros, and their signature lamb pizza!

Some of the signature items on the buffet are Chicken Curry, Baingan Bharta, Egg Curry, Goat Curry, Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Fish 65, Tandoori Chicken, Basmati Rice, Veg Pizza, Lamb Pizza, Tabouli Salad, Pasta Salad, Fresh Fruit, Green Beans & Almonds, Fresh Green Salad, Spinach Pakora, Mushroom Pakora, Vegetable Pilaf, Lentil Soup, Rice Pudding and Saag Paneer to name a few.

In recognition of those who serve our community and country, they offer a discount for first responders (Police, Fire, EMS, etc), and all active duty service members (with ID).

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00am to 1:45pm for lunch and from 5:00pm to 8:00pm for dinner. They are closed on Sundays.

The Mint Indian & Greek Buffet restaurant is located at 3341-E Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville, Tennessee, next to the Piggly Wiggly supermarket.

Map

Sections

Topics