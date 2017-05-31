Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Buzz builds for City of Clarksville’s Nashville Predators viewing party

May 31, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Big screen, food trucks set stage for tonight’s game

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Food and beverage trucks and a 17-by-30 foot screen will greet hockey fans who gather downtown for the City of Clarksville’s Predators viewing party tonight near City Hall.

The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to the huge screen on the First Street side of City Hall.

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) stops the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) stops the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Strawberry Alley will become a giant street party.

The event will include Predators giveaways. Aaron’s Furniture will be providing some extra 60-inch TVs.

Food trucks from Chic-fil-A, Letters From Home Pizza and Big City Dogs will be selling food. A beverage vendor will offer beer and soft drinks.  Coolers will be permitted but no carry-in alcohol will be allowed.

Game time is 7:00pm Wednesday. So come early, bring your family, friends and your lawn chairs and join the City of Clarksville on for a family-friendly community rally to cheer on the Predators.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives