Buzz builds for City of Clarksville’s Nashville Predators viewing party
Big screen, food trucks set stage for tonight’s game
Clarksville, TN – Food and beverage trucks and a 17-by-30 foot screen will greet hockey fans who gather downtown for the City of Clarksville’s Predators viewing party tonight near City Hall.
The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to the huge screen on the First Street side of City Hall.
Strawberry Alley will become a giant street party.
The event will include Predators giveaways. Aaron’s Furniture will be providing some extra 60-inch TVs.
Food trucks from Chic-fil-A, Letters From Home Pizza and Big City Dogs will be selling food. A beverage vendor will offer beer and soft drinks. Coolers will be permitted but no carry-in alcohol will be allowed.
Game time is 7:00pm Wednesday. So come early, bring your family, friends and your lawn chairs and join the City of Clarksville on for a family-friendly community rally to cheer on the Predators.
