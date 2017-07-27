Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Elizabeth Ann Holt

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, July 27th, 2017, around 2:30pm, a family member reported Elizabeth Ann Holt (sometimes goes as Waldriff), 55, W/F, 5’3″, 97 LBS, and shoulder length brown hair, was reported as missing to the Clarksville Police Department.

On Monday, July 24th, 2017, around 10:00pm, Elizabeth Holt was on her way to Clarksville when she got lost in the St Louis area and the family has not had contact with her since then.

Attempts to contact through her cellphone have been unsuccessful.

Elizabeth Holt has medical problems which, at times, causes her to become disoriented. She may also be uncomfortable with interactions with law enforcement and try to avoid them.

She is driving a 2002 Gray Chevy Impala, Missouri tag, UK6K7S.

Anyone with information can contact the Clarksville Police Department, 931.648.0656 or 911 in your area.

