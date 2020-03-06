Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


MCSO, CPD, THP conduct Distracted Driving Bus Tour

March 6, 2020
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – On February 26th, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Clarksville Police Department (CPD), and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) conducted a traffic safety bus tour .

Law enforcement rode in an unmarked bus and after observing traffic violations, communicated to ground units to initiate traffic stops.

They conducted 51 traffic stops during the safety campaign.

From those traffic stops, the following 61 citations were issued: 

13 – Hands Free violations 

6 – Speeding violations

6 – Seatbelt violations 

2 – No license

10 – Window tint violations 

5 – Equipment violations 

12 – Improper registrations 

1 – Littering 

1 – Stolen plate 

4 – Light law violations 

1 – Due care violation

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Clarksville Police Department (CPD), and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officers and personal that took part in the traffic safety bus tour.

Two individuals with outstanding warrants were identified during traffic stops and taken into custody.


Comments

