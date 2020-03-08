|
APSU Baseball gets hammered by Murray State, 20-2
Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Gino Avros had two hits and scored once but it wasn’t enough as Austin Peay State University’s baseball team could not solve Murray State’s pitching staff in a 20-2 Ohio Valley Conference loss, Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Austin Peay State University (6-9, 1-2 OVC) had only one baserunner in scoring position through the first five innings, that courtesy second baseman Malcolm Tipler’s two-out double.
The APSU Govs would get onto the scoreboard in the sixth when center fielder Garrett Spain’s double drove in left fielder TJ Foreman. Austin Peay State University would tack on a final run in the ninth when a Murray State outfield error allowed a run to score.
Murray State (9-7, 2-1 OVC) broke out of the gate quickly, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. The Racers then tacked on a nine-run sixth to seal the victory. Second baseman Jordan Cozart did the biggest damage, going 5-for-6 with nine RBI, hitting a grand slam, three-run home run and a solo home run.
Avros’ two-hit outing was the only multi-hit outing in the Govs’ five-hit day. Spain had the lone Govs RBI as part of his 1-for-3 outing.
Austin Peay State University starter Nolan Monaghan (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on five hits and four walks in 1.2 innings.
Murray State’s Sam Gardner (3-0) was the beneficiary of the Racers offensive explosion, picking up the win after holding the APSU Govs to one run while scattering four hits over six innings. Reliever Justin Thomas picked up the save after allowing one run over three innings.
Next Up For APSU Baseball
The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to action with a 6:00pm, Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 contest at Lipscomb.
