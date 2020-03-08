Tennessee National Guard Activated in Wake of Tornadoes

Nashville, TN – More than 160 Tennessee National Guardsmen are aiding communities that were most impacted after multiple tornadoes ravaged central Tennessee overnight March 2nd, 2020.

“The Tennessee National Guard has over 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen and we are prepared to activate every single one of them if our help is needed,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General. “The Tennessee National Guard is always ready and willing to help our fellow Tennesseans in any way that we can.”

Soldiers and Airman from multiple units have been activated to support recovery operations:

Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, based in Cookeville, are conducting multiple missions alongside law enforcement and local first responders in impacted areas of Putnam County.

Airmen from the 118th Wing, based in Nashville, deployed two generators to Gainesboro in Jackson County to restore power to a water treatment facility.

Soldiers from the 230th Sustainment Brigade, based in Chattanooga, and Airman from the 118th assisted in distribution of essential relief items to impacted communities in Nashville.

Soldiers from the aviation battalion of the 30th Troop Command, based in Nashville, are conducting damage assessment and recovery operations via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The Tennessee National Guard has activated the Joint Operations Center located at Joint Force Headquarters to expedite requests for assistance from civilian emergency management agencies.

The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts and will regularly provide public updates. Please follow the Tennessee National Guard’s social media accounts for continued updates and information: @TennesseeGuard.

