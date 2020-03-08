|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf takes part in Benbow Invitational starting Monday Newer: APSU Baseball gets hammered by Murray State, 20-2 »
Tennessee National Guard Activated in Wake of Tornadoes
Nashville, TN – More than 160 Tennessee National Guardsmen are aiding communities that were most impacted after multiple tornadoes ravaged central Tennessee overnight March 2nd, 2020.
“The Tennessee National Guard has over 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen and we are prepared to activate every single one of them if our help is needed,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General. “The Tennessee National Guard is always ready and willing to help our fellow Tennesseans in any way that we can.”
Soldiers and Airman from multiple units have been activated to support recovery operations:
The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts and will regularly provide public updates. Please follow the Tennessee National Guard’s social media accounts for continued updates and information: @TennesseeGuard.
SectionsNews
Topics118th Wing Tennessee Air National Guard, 230th Sustainment Brigade, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, 30th Troop Command, Chattanooga TN, Cookevilel TN, Jackson County, Jeff Holmes, Middle Tennessee, Nashville, Nashville TN, Tennessee, Tennessee National Guard, Tornado, tornadoes, UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed