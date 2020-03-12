|
NCAA reports several Men’s Basketball Tournaments have been canceled
Indianapolis, IN – The NCAA has announced today, Thursday, March 12th, 2020, that a number of men’s basketball conference tournaments have been cancelled, including the American, Big Ten and SEC due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns.
Confirmed cancelled basketball tournaments:
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ
Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12th, 2020
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12th, 2020
