Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency closes Hunter Education Classes, Shooting Ranges
Nashville, TN – Due to the Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, and for the health of the public, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) hunter education classes and firings ranges will be closed until further notice.
Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 14 on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
