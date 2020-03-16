|
OVC Cancels All Athletic Competitions through end of 2019-20 Academic Year due to Coronavirus
Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced effectively immediately the cancellation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) public health threat.
Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3rd, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated.
During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.
The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.
