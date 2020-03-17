Nashville Zoo Temporarily Closes due to COVID-19 outbreak across the Nation

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18th, 2020). While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) at the Zoo, the decision to close was made to further reduce the spread of the virus and protect our guests, staff, volunteers and the community.

“We recognize that the Zoo is a popular destination for those of us who want to get out of the house, experience a respite from our daily lives, and discover the wonders for our natural world,” said Rick Schwartz, President and CEO. “We look forward to opening again soon and welcoming everyone back to their Zoo.”

Nashville Zoo animal care team and other essential personnel will continue to provide excellent care for the animals.

The Zoo has plenty of food and medical supplies for the collection.

Other Zoo staff members are being asked to work from home.

The Zoo’s leadership team will continue to monitor developments of the pandemic and follow guidance from state and local health officials as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine when the Zoo will reopen.

