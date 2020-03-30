President Donald Trump extends Coronavirus Guidelines through April 30th

Washington, D.C. – Speaking from the Rose Garden last night, President Donald Trump thanked Americans for their selflessness in helping contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past few weeks. These efforts have saved—and will continue to save—countless American lives.



“You’re making the difference,” he said.



President Donald Trump also shared news from the public health experts on his White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Modeling put together by Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci suggest that the nationwide mitigation measures put in place may be significantly reducing the number of new infections and the number of fatalities from Coronavirus.



President Donald Trump: On this National Doctors Day, America is grateful!



As a result, “the modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” President Trump said. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all.”



To keep this momentum going in slowing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the President is extending his nationwide Coronavirus Guidelines through April 30th, 2020.



“I want every citizen in our country to take heart and confidence in the fact that we have the best medical minds in the world tackling this disease. We have the best science, the best researchers, and the best talent anywhere working night and day to protect your family and loved ones and to overcome this pandemic.”



On Friday, President Trump signed bipartisan legislation to provide emergency relief to American families and workers during the global Coronavirus outbreak.



The unprecedented relief package totals more than $2 trillion, including $100 billion for healthcare providers, tax-free direct payments to qualifying American families, and $350 billion in partially forgivable loans for small businesses and nonprofits.



Read the full transcript of yesterday’s White House Coronavirus briefing.



Learn More: President Trump signs unprecedented economic relief bill

Related Stories

Sections

Topics