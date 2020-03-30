Clarksville YMCA offers Critical Childcare for Children of Healthcare, Essential Workers

Clarksville, TN – In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline, the Y is transitioning several wellness centers into temporary childcare locations. The Clarksville Family YMCA, 260 Hillcrest Drive, is one of six locations in Middle Tennessee to offer this service.

Emergency response childcare at Clarksville Family YMCA will be available beginning March 31st, 2020. Care is available to children of any staff within the healthcare system and any government staff required to be at work.

Childcare hours are 6:30am to 8:00pm, Monday to Friday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. For added safety, the Y is limiting drop-off hours to 6:30am-9:00am and pick-up hours to 4:00pm-8:00pm.

“I’m happy to say that the YMCA has subsidized the daily rate, as well as waived the registration fee to help support your families and our communities,” Jill Tramel, Senior Vice President of Youth Development, said in a letter to Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “The daily rate is now $30.00.”

Tramel added that lower rates could be negotiated in cases of hardship or special need.

Care providers will continue to focus on safety with enhanced cleaning and other safety protocols designed in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and local public health departments. They also will perform daily screening to ensure no sick children or staff are admitted into the programming space, and limit access to the space to staff and children only.

For information on emergency response childcare, or to register a child, please go to www.ymcamidtn.org/emergency-care

