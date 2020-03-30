|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: President Donald Trump extends Coronavirus Guidelines through April 30th Newer: Austin Peay State University Student, Staff Member test positive for Coronavirus »
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Bulletin #8
Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, March 30th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
Governor Lee’s daily press conferences can be viewed live each day this week at 3:00pm CDT here. Governor Lee has also established a website specific to Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates which can be found here.
Administration Actions
Executive Order 22 – Statewide Safer at Home Order
Today, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 22, implementing safer at home guidelines in every Tennessee county to further mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The order goes into effect Tuesday, March 31st at 12:01am CDT and will extend to April 14th, 2020 at 11:59pm CDT. This is not a mandated shelter in place, but instead urges Tennesseans who are in non-essential roles to remain at home.
The executive order restricts businesses that cannot safely operate during Coronavirus (COVID-19) including businesses like barber shops, salons, recreational and entertainment outfits. It also provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county to protect the economy.
COVID-19 Unified Command Engaging Entrepreneurs
COVID-19 Unified Command announced a partnership with LaunchTN to work directly with Tennessee businesses and entrepreneurs who are willing to switch production to make lifesaving PPE and medical supplies, as well as other important health care functions during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Current Department of Health Testing Results (as of 2 p.m. 3/30)
For more information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee, please visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.
SectionsNews
TopicsBill Lee, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Unified Command, Nashville, Nashville TN, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Governor
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed