KnowBe4 Discovers New COVID-19 Phishing Scam Warning People They’ve Been Infected

Tampa Bay, FL – KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has discovered a new type of phishing scam warning people that they’ve come into contact with a friend/colleague/family member who has been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). The email instructs them to download a malicious attachment and proceed immediately to the hospital.

This particular social engineering scheme appears to come from a legitimate hospital, which is why it’s so alarming and could trick even a cautious end user.

The victim is instructed to fill out a pre-filled Excel form, which is actually a macro-laden Office document that serves as a trojan downloader and is currently only detected by a handful of anti-virus applications.

This piece of malware has a number of advanced functions that allow it to evade detection by security applications, worm its way deep into an infested system, and serve as a platform for a variety of criminal activities.

“This is a new type of malware that we’re seeing, as it was reported for the first time just a few days ago,” said Eric Howes, principal lab researcher, KnowBe4. “For the bad guys, this is a target-rich environment that prays on end users’ fears and heightened emotions during this pandemic. Employees need to be extra cautious when it comes to any emails related to COVID-19 and they need to be trained and educated to expect them, accurately identify them and handle them safely.”

