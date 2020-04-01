Manna Café Ministries releases second update of Programs, Services due to Coronavirus

Clarksville, TN – In continual response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), Manna Café Ministries has made several adjustments to their services. Says Director Kenny York, “Along with Manna Café Board of Directors and Staff, I am committed to continuing our services while also keeping clients, staff, and volunteers safe.”

“Our goal is to honor current guidelines while also remembering that many people have lost part or all of their income and need even more access to food, hygiene items, and so on,” stated York.

Until further notice, details are as follows:

Food distribution will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am–4:00pm. Clients will be accepted into the lobby 10:00am at a time to strictly limit interaction.

Hot meals will be distributed, as to-go boxes only, as follows: Tuesday 5:30pm: Refuge Center (503 D Street in the Manna Village) Wednesday 5:30pm: Refuge Center Thursday 5:30 pm: Refuge Center (503 D Street in the Manna Village) & Christ the Healer Church (1295 Paradise Hill Road) Saturday 8:30am: Refuge Center & Christ the Healer Church Saturday 5:30pm: Refuge Center

All other programs such as Change for Change and Operation Pomegranate are temporarily on hold.

Manna Café Ministries is utilizing funds more quickly than ever due to the increased need for services.

Donations are deeply appreciated and can be made online at www.mannacafeministries.com/donate or mailed to 1960-J Madison Street, #312, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Manna Café Ministries thanks the community for continued support as they strive to assist Clarksville’s most vulnerable residents.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

