Tennessee Department of Health reports 444 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of April 1st, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 2,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. That is up 444 cases from Tuesday’s 2,239. There have been twenty four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to twenty seven.

Seven more cases of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to thirty five. One more case has been reported in Cheatham County. The total cases in Cheatham County is now at eleven.

Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to eighteen. Cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at one. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. Carroll County has had no new cases reported. The total remains at five.

Henry County has one case of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported. There are no reported cases in Stewart County.

There are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Christian County Kentucky.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 423 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 203,608 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 4,476 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Positive Negative Death Anderson 10 135 Bedford 4 77 Benton 4 35 Bledsoe 2 8 Blount 28 131 Bradley 14 142 Campbell 4 56 Cannon 3 50 Carroll 5 83 Carter 1 54 Cheatham 11 164 Chester 3 45 Claiborne 2 24 Clay 1 25 Cocke 1 42 Coffee 1 126 Crockett 0 20 Cumberland 14 266 Davidson 423 4,235 4 DeKalb 5 63 Decatur 0 31 Dickson 18 127 Dyer 3 63 Fayette 14 131 Fentress 1 48 Franklin 7 68 Gibson 6 111 Giles 3 72 Grainger 3 37 Greene 15 66 1 Grundy 6 23 Hamblen 3 67 Hamilton 50 533 2 Hancock 0 5 Hardeman 4 36 Hardin 2 87 Hawkins 5 51 Haywood 2 27 Henderson 0 75 Henry 1 62 Hickman 1 58 Houston 1 70 Humphreys 2 31 Jackson 0 27 Jefferson 6 73 Johnson 2 5 Knox 78 673 1 Lake 0 12 Lauderdale 1 30 Lawrence 2 104 Lewis 2 16 Lincoln 2 46 Loudon 8 88 Macon 4 66 Madison 7 143 Marion 8 37 1 Marshall 1 104 Maury 17 391 McMinn 3 114 McNairy 1 48 Meigs 1 28 Monroe 5 92 Montgomery 27 403 Moore 0 14 Morgan 1 25 Obion 2 64 Overton 2 68 Perry 2 20 Pickett 0 8 Polk 0 17 Putnam 31 227 Rhea 1 58 Roane 2 89 Robertson 35 292 Rutherford 86 873 1 Scott 3 40 Sequatchie 1 16 Sevier 9 179 Shelby 496 2,397 3 Smith 3 74 Stewart 0 44 Sullivan 17 140 Sumner 201 743 7 Tipton 22 148 Trousdale 5 22 1 Unicoi 1 22 Union 1 22 Van Buren 0 17 Warren 1 74 Washington 21 235 Wayne 1 21 Weakley 1 59 White 2 64 Williamson 148 1,194 2 Wilson 45 538 Non-Tennessee Resident 243 4,645 1 Unknown 442 7,160 Total 2,683 29,769 24

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

