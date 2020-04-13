|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Natural Resources Conservation Service accepting applications for RCPP program
Clarksville, TN – The Natural Resources Conservation Service is currently accepting applications for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Montgomery County land users may apply to participate in the Advanced Precision Agriculture for Sustainable Conservation project or the Reversing Declines in Grassland Biodiversity project.
Applications must be accepted by May 1st, 2020 to be considered for funding.
Practices offered in the projects include Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans, Cover Crops, Conservation Cover, and Grade Stabilization Structures for the Precision Ag portion of the project.
Practices included in the Reversing Declines in Grassland Biodiversity are Grazing Management Plans, Pollinator Habitat Plans, Upland Wildlife Habitat Plans, as well as numerous other practices.
For more information, please contact the NRCS Clarksville Field Office at 931.368.0252 ext 3.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Montgomery County, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Regional Conservation Partnership Program
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed