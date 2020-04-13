Natural Resources Conservation Service accepting applications for RCPP program

Clarksville, TN – The Natural Resources Conservation Service is currently accepting applications for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Montgomery County land users may apply to participate in the Advanced Precision Agriculture for Sustainable Conservation project or the Reversing Declines in Grassland Biodiversity project.

Applications must be accepted by May 1st, 2020 to be considered for funding.

Practices offered in the projects include Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans, Cover Crops, Conservation Cover, and Grade Stabilization Structures for the Precision Ag portion of the project.

Practices included in the Reversing Declines in Grassland Biodiversity are Grazing Management Plans, Pollinator Habitat Plans, Upland Wildlife Habitat Plans, as well as numerous other practices.

For more information, please contact the NRCS Clarksville Field Office at 931.368.0252 ext 3.

