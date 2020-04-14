Tennessee Department of Health reports 213 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 14th, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 5,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is an increase of 213 cases from Monday’s 5,610. There have been 124 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County. The total of cases remains at 101. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Robertson County. The total is now at ninety two. One new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at nineteen.

Three additional cases have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is thirty three. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at three. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County. The total is now at twelve.

There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County. The total remains at eight. No additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Stewart County. The total for of cases for Stewart County is four.

Seven new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is now at sixty nine. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,207 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been eighteen deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 568,176 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 24,567 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 24,737 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 337KB)

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Related Stories

Sections

Topics