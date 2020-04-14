Clarksville Police report Two Dead in Domestic Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On April 14th, 2020, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a residence on Claystone Court after being called for a welfare check at approximately 07:35am. Officers discovered two deceased individuals at the residence.

The preliminary investigation appears to be a domestic situation and police are not seeking any suspects.

There is no danger to the public.

There is no additional information to release at this time.

