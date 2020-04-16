APSU selects Amanda Wornhoff to lead Institutional Effectiveness Office

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Amanda Wornhoff, assistant provost for core curriculum and assessment at Roosevelt University, was recently named director of institutional effectiveness and assessment at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Dr. Anne Black, professor of Health and Human Performance, served as interim director of that office before retiring in May 2020. Wornhoff will begin her new role at APSU on May 1st, 2020.

“The director position is critical to cultivating institutional capacity for outcomes assessment efforts across the University and leveraging APSU’s participation in the Tennessee Higher Education Commission Quality Assurance Funding process,” Dr. Lynne Crosby, APSU vice provost and associate vice president for academic affairs, said.

“Dr. Wornhoff possesses extensive and meaningful experience that will benefit Austin Peay State University, having spent much of her career in assessment, instruction and academic administration,” continued Crosby.

“I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Wornhoff in strengthening APSU’s continuous improvement efforts to enhance student learning and institutional effectiveness. We will build upon Dr. Black’s recent leadership in implementing APSU’s new office of Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment,” Crosby stated.

Wornhoff has held several leadership roles in general education, assessment and first year initiatives at the Chicago school. She also served as interim director of English Composition and lecturer in English Composition for several years.

Wornhoff earned an Ed.D. in higher education leadership and policy from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Arts in English from Roosevelt University.

