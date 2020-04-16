Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 16th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of April 16th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Angela is a 4-year-old female shepherd mix. She loves other dogs and gets along great with children. She rarely makes a mess in her kennel and is a shelter favorite. Angela would make an amazing best friend and is patiently waiting for her person.

Martha is a senior female domestic short hair. She is a beautiful medium size cat with mesmerizing emerald eyes.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Jax is a 2-year-old, spayed female domestic short hair. She and her sister Jiyuana are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are house trained and have always been indoors. They are nervous around dogs and young children. Jax and Jiyuana are very loving and sweet girls. They are very playful and love snuggling together.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Simmy is a gorgeous 6-year old female calico who was surrendered by her owner due to health reasons. She is a sweet girl who does not know where she is, and she is eagerly waiting for a new family so she can feel settled again. She likes dogs. Simmy is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Chester is a handsome adult, neutered male domestic short hair. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Chester is a love bug. He wants to be on or beside you all the time. He loves to cuddle up with you but he does not like being picked up or held.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Alexander is a 3-year-old, neutered male Feist mix who has been at the rescue for over a year. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Alexander gets along great with other dogs and cats. He is a very sweet, energetic boy who makes you smile. He loves playing and especially loves squeaky toys. He would do best if he had a fenced in area to run.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Dominic is a handsome adult, 80-pound, neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. He does not seem to know his own size and would likely do best in a home without small children. He gets along well with calm dogs. Dominic loves to play and curl up on the couch with his people.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Pixie is a 5-year-old, 29-pound, spayed female whippet mix. She is fully vetted and has a microchip. Pixie is house trained and gets along well with other dogs. She is a sweet girl who loves attention and would make a loving pet.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Rosie is a 3-year-old, spayed female mixed breed who came all the way across the ocean from Riyadh. She is a very sweet girl who will smile for you. She is very smart and gets along with most other dogs. Rosie needs an active person or family and preferably someone who wants to run with her.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics