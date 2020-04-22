Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 22nd, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of April 22nd, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mowgli is a young, neutered male shepherd mix. He is a very sweet dog and is extremely smart. He would do best in a home without small children until he gets some training and understands how big he is. He is fearful of new people and may take some time to adjust. He loves to play. Mowgli will need a lot of patience and love to build his confidence.

Martha is a senior female domestic short hair. She is a great medium size cat with mesmerizing emerald eyes.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Barney is a handsome young, neutered male orange tabby. He is fully vetted, litter box trained, and gets along great with other cats. Barney is a little shy at first but before you know it, he will be a cuddly loving little boy. He is a very sweet and friendly boy.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Duke is a handsome 2-year-old long haired ginger and white boy who was abandoned. He is very sad. Duke is a darling boy. He is vetted, neutered, and litter box trained. His long beautiful coat will take some care.

Find him through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Sweet Pea is a 6-month-old, spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Sweet Pea is a love cat who likes to talk and share her thoughts with you. She gets along well with other cats and would make a great companion.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tucker is a handsome 1-year-old, 25-pound, neutered male Feist mix. He is full of life and energy. This happy boy is looking for someone to play with.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Oscar is a 7-year-old, neutered male chihuahua/miniature pinscher mix who was surrendered after his owner passed away. He is fully vetted and house trained. Oscar can be vocal when new people come into the home or when another dog tries to steal attention from his human. He gets along well with other dogs and loves to sleep next to his human curled up under the blankets.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tuffy is a 5-year-old, 12-pound, neutered male Yorkshire terrier mix who has lots of spunk in him. He is house and crate trained. Tuffy loves sleeping and sitting with his people. He gets along well with children, cats, and other dogs.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Blaze is a 2-year-old, spayed female pit bull terrier. She is fully vetted and gets along great with children and other dogs. Blaze is a little timid at first but warm up quickly once she gets to know you.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

