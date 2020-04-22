Austin Peay State University’s Small Business Development Center hosts COVID-19 Webinar

Clarksville, TN – Last week, the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), housed within the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business, hosted a public COVID-19 Coronavirus webinar.

During the event, community and business leaders discussed medical care, Small Business Administration funding, unemployment benefits, the impact of COVID-19 Cornavirus on local businesses and the pandemic’s impact on veterans.

To watch the webinar, visit https://youtu.be/ekUWOoojJvs.

The event features several prominent business and community leaders, including:

Vernon Carrigan, chief financial administrator of Premier Medical Group.

Kenyatta Lovett, assistant commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor.

Melinda Shepard, executive director of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce.

Sherry Pickering, executive director of Montgomery County Veterans Commission.

Lorneth Peters with the TSBDC.

At 10:30am on April 29th, the TSBDC will host another webinar, “Marketing Tips for Businesses During and After COVID-19.” To register, visit www.tsbdc.org/apsu and look under the “Training Events” tab.

The TSBDC also supports surrounding counties such as Stewart County, Dickson County, Robertson County, Humphreys County and Robertson County. Contact the center by calling 931.221.1370 or email *protected email* .

Related Stories

Sections

Topics