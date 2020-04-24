|
APSU Men’s Basketball adds Ibrahima Jarjou to roster
Clarksville, TN – More size is coming to Clarksville with the addition of Ibrahima Jarjou, a post presence from Decatur, Georgia who will join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
Jarjou spent last season at Core4 Prep, expanding his game and adding bulk to his 6-8 frame.
He spent his senior season as former Georgia standout and likely lottery pick Anthony Edwards’ teammate at Holy Spirit Prep, where he moved following an honorable mention All-Atlanta Journal Constitution season at Greenforest Christian that saw him average 9.7 points and more than a block per game.
The lithe shotblocker should pair well with fellow incoming bigs Merdy Mongozi and Corbin Merritt to give Austin Peay plenty of rim protection and low-post options for the future. Jarjou also drew interest from schools such as Arkansas State, ETSU, Georgia State, Grambling State, Hofstra, Indiana State and Iona.
“He’s got a college-built, college-ready body,” said Austin Peay head coach Matt Figger. “Ibrahima is bouncy, athletic, an incredible weakside shot blocker who plays with a good motor. We’re trying to increase athleticism and take some burden off Terry [Taylor] in the post, and moving toward adding length and athleticism.”
Jarjou, Mongozi, Merritt and Elton Walker currently comprise the incoming Austin Peay State University class.
