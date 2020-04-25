101st Airborne Division announces Combat Aviation Brigade deployment to Europe

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has announced the upcoming deployment of their Combat Aviation Brigade to Europe.

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and will participate in Atlantic Resolve in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.

“Wings of Destiny is a unit of highly skilled combat aviators and expert support personnel,” said Col. Matthew Weinshel, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “They are ready to defeat any adversary.”

The 101st CAB will deploy and will operate UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks, AH-64 Apaches, as well as support vehicles and additional equipment.

The combat-capable Screaming Eagle Soldiers stand ready to support theater deterrence capabilities and activities in multiple locations to increase U.S. ability to respond to potential crises.

The unit has maintained readiness while implementing protective measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus. The unit currently has zero active cases.

