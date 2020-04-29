Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 29th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of April 29th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jet is an adult, neutered male terrier mix. He loves playing with rope toys and rope balls. He will play fetch and run the yard as long as you let him. He is selective on his dog friends as some do not match his energy level. Jet is a very sweet boy who loves to be around people.

Dupped Doo is a handsome adult male domestic medium hair with beautiful markings. He loves people and would make a great companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all of your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Tiger is a 16-month-old, neutered male tabby with white socks. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Tiger is a big lap kitty. He is a very sweet boy who is comfortable in a multi cat home but has not been exposed to dogs.

Find him through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Shelby is a young, spayed female tuxedo. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Shelby is a very friendly and loving cat. She gets along well with other cats but prefers a home without dogs.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Luke is a small, 8-year-old, neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat and mesmerizing eyes. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Luke is a happy, laid back boy who gets along great with most dogs as well as cats. He can be a little shy at first and would do best in a quiet home with older children.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Twister is a 10-year-old, 11-pound, neutered male chihuahua mix who loves to cuddle. With one tooth remaining, and a neurological condition that causes him to spin in circles, and an issue with his back legs he needs a special home. He will require a daily supplement that will help the joints in his back legs. He is crate trained, and will let you know when he needs to go outside. He gets along well with older children and has been around cats and dogs. Twister would do best in a home without stairs.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nitro is a 1-year -old, neutered male German shepherd mix. He is house and crate trained and knows how to sit and lay down. Nitro has lots of energy. He may do best with older children and needs to be the only dog in a home. He loves to play ball and loves people. Nitro is very affectionate and will make a loyal companion.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Beavis is a 4-5-month-old male mixed breed with amazing markings. He is very friendly and affectionate and would make a wonderful companion. Beavis has lots of puppy energy.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

